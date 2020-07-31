Andhra Pradesh

AU Yoga Village to conduct online programme

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 31 July 2020 23:34 IST
Updated: 31 July 2020 23:34 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting a one-month online programme on “Diet Training programme on Nutrition, Immune Foods – COVID-19” from August 3. According to Head, Department of Yoga & Consciousness, AU, K. Ramesh Babu, the timings for the programme will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. For registration, enrolment and more details, contact Dr. Rekha (9885265562), he said.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...