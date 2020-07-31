AU Yoga Village to conduct online programme

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 July 2020 23:34 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting a one-month online programme on “Diet Training programme on Nutrition, Immune Foods – COVID-19” from August 3. According to Head, Department of Yoga & Consciousness, AU, K. Ramesh Babu, the timings for the programme will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. For registration, enrolment and more details, contact Dr. Rekha (9885265562), he said.

Advertising

Advertising