Andhra Pradesh

AU Yoga Village to conduct online programme

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting a one-month online programme on “Diet Training programme on Nutrition, Immune Foods – COVID-19” from August 3. According to Head, Department of Yoga & Consciousness, AU, K. Ramesh Babu, the timings for the programme will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. For registration, enrolment and more details, contact Dr. Rekha (9885265562), he said.

