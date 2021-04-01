AU V-C releases project work on COVID-19 impact

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy released the project work on “Impact of the Pandemic COVID-19 on Youth, Women and Family – The perceptions of educated youth,” which will be submitted to UGC New Delhi by P. Usha, Director of Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, as Principal Investigator.

According to Dr. Usha, the study mainly focusses on two dimensions of the impact of pandemic and the lockdown. One is in the direction on the dynamics of education and the second one is to examine the impact of home quarantine on gender due to pandemic. The present study tried to derive the opinion of the student community about the changes in education system, especially online learning and examinations.