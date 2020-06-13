AU to release research admission schedule next week

Andhra University has decided to release admission schedule for research scholars by next week. Speaking to The Hindu, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy said the admissions will be made online.

The selected candidates have to upload their certificates and also pay the fee through online, he said. The admission has been delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown.

“After the admission process is completed, the research work also can start online and physical presence will be called for only after things become normal,” he said.

APRCET, the examination for admission into research across various universities and colleges in the State, was conducted by the AU from November 8 to 11, 2019.

A total of 13,574 candidates had attended the test out of 16,885 who had registered.

The interview part was also completed by February 20, but the admission has been delayed due to the lockdown.

This has put many research aspirants, as other institutions, including premier ones such as IITs and NITs and Central universities, are completing their admission process online.

“We have applied to multiple colleges and institutions, but due to the delay in declaring the final rank and admission process we are in a fix,” said a research aspirant. But now that AU is also starting the process online, we can breathe easy, he said.