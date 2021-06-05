Andhra Pradesh

AU, SVU, JNTU-K to get infra boost

Education Minister A. Suresh after unveiling the bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on JNTU-K campus in Kakinada on Saturday.  

The State government wants to see Andhra University, Sri Venkateswara University and JNTU-Kakinada in the “top ten club” of the rankings of the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Addressing a meeting after unveiling the bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the JNTU-Kakinada campus here on Saturday, the Minister said that as part of the endeavour, the government was keen on developing infrastructure and improving academic standards of these institutions.

More than ₹3,600 crore was spent on the Nadu-Nedu programme, giving a facelift for the government schools in the last financial year, he said. In 2021-22, a sum of ₹4,000 crore would be spent on improving infrastructure in the educational institutions, he added. “Infrastructure in junior and degree colleges will also be improved,” said Mr. Suresh.

Ministers K. Kannababu, Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and P. Viswaroop, and Special Chief Secretary and JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) Satish Chandra were present.


