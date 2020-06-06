AU students vacate hostels

Chaos prevailed at a few hostels in Andhra University, as a number of students reached the campus to take back their luggage as the hostels are going to be turned into COVID-19 quarantine centres shortly.

Many hostellers as well as parents were furious alleging that there was no proper information from the varsity. A few students were seen taking out belongings of their friends who were not able to come being residents of containment zones or from other districts.

“No one has informed us neither did the department heads cared to call us. When we called one of our professors, he admitted that hostels are going to be turned into quarantine centres and asked us to take our luggage back,” said a student who had come to pick up luggage from Narsipatnam. AU officials could not be contacted.