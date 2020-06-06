Andhra Pradesh

AU students vacate hostels

Caught unawares: Many hostellers and parents alleged that there was no proper information from the varsity officials.

Caught unawares: Many hostellers and parents alleged that there was no proper information from the varsity officials.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

‘Hostels to be turned into quarantine centres’

Chaos prevailed at a few hostels in Andhra University, as a number of students reached the campus to take back their luggage as the hostels are going to be turned into COVID-19 quarantine centres shortly.

Many hostellers as well as parents were furious alleging that there was no proper information from the varsity. A few students were seen taking out belongings of their friends who were not able to come being residents of containment zones or from other districts.

“No one has informed us neither did the department heads cared to call us. When we called one of our professors, he admitted that hostels are going to be turned into quarantine centres and asked us to take our luggage back,” said a student who had come to pick up luggage from Narsipatnam. AU officials could not be contacted.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:11:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/au-students-vacate-hostels/article31768891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY