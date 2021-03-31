AU reschedules examinations

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 March 2021 20:38 IST

Officials from Andhra University on Wednesday announced that that M.C.A. third-semester examinations of Andhra University colleges and its affiliated colleges and M.Sc. Applied Chemistry (two years course) 3 rd Semester; and 7th semester examinations of five-year Integrated MS (Applied Chemistry) of A.U. Colleges, which are scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to April 3 respectively, have been rescheduled to a later date and the fresh date will be hosted on the A.U. website.

Controller of Examinations S.V. Sudhakar Reddy also informed that BE/B.Tech,/B.Arch. fourth year semester examinations of A.U. colleges and its affiliated colleges scheduled to be conducted from April 12 have been rescheduled and new dates will be hosted on AU website. The students were informed to visit website: www.andhrauniversitv.edu.in (or) www.exams.andhrauniversity.eduin, for revised schedule of examinations.

