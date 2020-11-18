AU professor on Stanford University list

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 November 2020 01:05 IST

Nandipati Subba Rao, former Head of the Department of Geology of Andhra University, has figured among the top 2% scientists in a global list compiled by Stanford University, USA. His rank in the list is 557. The Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2% of the most referred to scientists in various disciplines. The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers in India.

