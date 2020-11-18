Andhra Pradesh

AU professor on Stanford University list

Nandipati Subba Rao, former Head of the Department of Geology of Andhra University, has figured among the top 2% scientists in a global list compiled by Stanford University, USA. His rank in the list is 557. The Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2% of the most referred to scientists in various disciplines. The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers in India.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2020 1:06:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/au-professor-on-stanford-university-list/article33120804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY