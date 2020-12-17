AU organises workshop on Scour and Erosion

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, inaugurated an international workshop on ‘Scour and Erosion’, being organised online by the International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE), Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) in association with Department of Civil Engineering, AU, here on Wednesday.
During the inaugural, Dr. Reddy stressed the importance of the workshop as it addresses the issue of beach erosion faced in India due to its long coastline and issues related to scouring of river bunds during heavy rains.
Chairman, Head of Soil Dynamics Group, National Institute of Maritime, Port and Aviation Technology, Japan, Prof. Shinji Sassa, delivered the inaugural lecture on addressing wave-seabed-structure interaction for planning counter measures for scour and internal erosion resulting from tsunamis.
President, Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) Prof. G.L. Sivakumar Babu, called for civil engineers to update their knowledge in the areas of scour and erosion to enable them to check the associated problems in civil engineering projects. Prof. J.T. Shahu, Honorary Secretary, IGS in his address highlighted the interaction of ISSMGE and IGS and their collaborative activities for geotechnical professionals.
Prof. C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy from AU delivered a lecture on issues related to erosion and its effects on stability of structures in Visakhapatnam with case studies.
