AU law college’s platinum jubilee meet on August 4

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 August 2020 23:14 IST

Venkaiah Naidu to take part in the online event

Marking the occasion of 75 years of its establishment, Dr B.R Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, is conducting an online platinum jubilee meeting on August 4 at 10 a.m. According to the release from AU officials, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is distinguished alumnus of the college, will participate in the meet. Many more alumni will be also attending the online event. Principal S. Sumitra has invited all the alumni of the law college to participate in the meeting through Google meet or YouTube.

