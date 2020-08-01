Andhra Pradesh

AU law college’s platinum jubilee meet on August 4

Venkaiah Naidu to take part in the online event

Marking the occasion of 75 years of its establishment, Dr B.R Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, is conducting an online platinum jubilee meeting on August 4 at 10 a.m. According to the release from AU officials, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is distinguished alumnus of the college, will participate in the meet. Many more alumni will be also attending the online event. Principal S. Sumitra has invited all the alumni of the law college to participate in the meeting through Google meet or YouTube.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2020 11:17:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/au-law-colleges-platinum-jubilee-meet-on-august-4/article32249874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY