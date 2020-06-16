AU gears up to start online classes

With the outbreak of COVID-19, Andhra University is contemplating to start online classes.

AU has about 15,500 students in its campus and another 1.35 lakh in its 260-odd affiliated colleges.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy said that a sub-committee is being formed to design and see the implementation of the online mode of classes.

The sub-committee will comprise the principals and HoDs of all departments and the first exercise will be to identify the issues and give possible solutions to tide over them, he said.

The committee will meet in the coming week and the basic plan will be rolled out.

The plan is being prepared with the possibility that classes may not resume in the next six months.

Basically, we are working on two models – first is that one batch comes to the campus and the other goes through the online classes and the second is online classes for all, he said.

Infrastructure

The committee will also work on the infrastructure and training of the faculty.

We need new gadgets such as high resolution cameras and some computers and most essentially train the teachers to get acquainted with the online mode. We are organising two-day session for all, said Prof. Prasada Reddy. The university is also working to set up e-studios in all departments and get the e-classrooms functional. A budget of around ₹70 lakh will be allocated, which includes ₹25 lakh for dedicated broadband connection from BSNL.

AU also plans to use platforms such as Google Classroom, Webex or Zoom. “If required we will go for licences to operate on the platforms,” he said.

The major challenge for the university is deliverance. The students should have access to some kind of computer or online system with internet connectivity. “Since we have students from all places, the challenge is to provide the service to students in the Agency areas, where there is no connectivity,” said the V-C.

Connectivity issues

In the Agency areas there are about nine colleges affiliated to the AU, with over 2,000 students and connectivity is an issue.

“Students who do not have access might have to come to the campus or go to the nearest access point or at most skip the semester. Anyway we have already transferred all lab work to the next semester. And will be asking the State government to disband the semester system and revert to the once in a year examination system, till normalcy is restored. In which case we can cut the semester schedule by about 20 to 25%,” said Prof. Prasada Reddy.