AU forms committees to utilise RUSA funds

Andhra University has formed three committees to utilise the ₹100 crore grant that was sanctioned to it by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the Rashtriya Ucchatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0 programme.

The committees were constituted during a meeting chaired by the university’s Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao here on Saturday.

The first instalment of ₹25 crore of ₹100 crore has already been released to the State government which will now add a matching grant of ₹16 crore and a total of ₹41 crore will be released in a couple of days.

All the grants sanctioned under the RUSA funds shall be utilised through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created for this purpose. AU has already registered the SPV as ‘Andhra University Forum on RUSA Initiative for Scientific Excellence (AU RISE)’.

International MBA

A committee was constituted to prepare the modalities for admissions, norms for hiring the faculty, and assess the infrastructure required for the planned international MBA programme so as to start classes from the academic year 2019-20.

Another committee was constituted for preparing the eligibility criteria for recruitment of Junior Research Fellows and Post-Doctoral Fellows.

A third committee was constituted to identify the place and prepare the detailed estimate for construction of a Pharmaceutical Testing Laboratory and to identify the instruments required for the same.