Andhra Pradesh

AU falls in Centre’s rankings

Andhra University, the oldest and largest State-run public university in Andhra Pradesh, has seen its ranking fall in the India Rankings 2021 released by the Union Education Ministry under the National National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) compared to its 2020 ranking.

AU was placed in the 36th position overall in 2020, and this year it slipped to 48th place.

In the ranking under universities, it has slipped down to 24th rank from 19th in 2020 and under the engineering colleges category, it has fallen to 74th from 69.

On the brighter side, the College of Pharmacy has been ranked 30 this year, up from 34 in 2020. The NIRF rankings were released in New Delhi on Thursday.


