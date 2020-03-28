AU faculty donate one-day salary to CM’s Relief Fund

The faculty of Andhra University has decided to contribute their one-day salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help fight the prevention of containment COVID-19, according to A.U. Teachers’ Association (AUTA) president and secretary Jaladi Ravi and D.V. Ramakoti Reddy respectively. They wrote a letter to Registrar V. Krishnmohan to deduct the amount from salaries of the faculty and remit it to the relief fund.