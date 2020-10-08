AU exams may be deferred by a month on students’ demand

Police trying to disperse the protesting students at Andhra University entrance gate, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 October 2020 00:37 IST

Classes have not been held for the last seven months owing to pandemic

Tension prevailed at Andhra University when students led by the SFI staged a dharna outside the campus on Monday, demanding cancellation of the examinations.

However, police who were present in good numbers did not allow the students to enter the campus.

Advertising

Advertising

The students were demanding cancellation of examinations which are scheduled to start later this week. Classes have not been held for the last seven months in the wake of pandemic.

Now that the AU authorities are gearing up to conduct the exams, students are demanding that the exams be cancelled.

On Wednesday, students gathered at the AU main gate to press for their demands. They entered into an argument with the police for not allowing them into the campus.

However, some students managed to sneak in and the police immediately swung into action and tried to pacify the students.

With the students did not agree to withdraw the protest, the police allowed a delegation of students to meet the university officials.

The officials told them that it was not possible to cancel the exams. However, they told that they would try to defer the exams by a month after discussing the issue with the authorities.

The students called off their protest, after the assurances given by the AU officials.