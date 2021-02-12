Andhra Pradesh

AU engineering exams from March 4

Additional Controller of Examinations, Andhra University, J. Adilakshmi in a release on Thursday said that engineering examinations in Andhra University and in its affiliated colleges would commence from March 4, 2021.

She said that the fifth semester B. Tech, B. Arch, Integrated Dual Degree examinations will be held from March 4, while the third semester of these courses will be conducted from March 15. Similarly, 4-1 B.Tech. and Integrated dual degree courses & 5-1 B.Arch examinations will be held from March 26. She also announced the schedule for M.Sc, M.Tech and other courses. She said that the examinations will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

