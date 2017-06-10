AU convocation on July 29

The 83rd and 84th combined convocation of Andhra University will be held on July 29.

Candidates, who have successfully completed their courses during the academic years 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 are eligible for the award of degree/diplomas in this convocation. However, Ph.D. and M. Phil. Degrees will be awarded to candidates, who are scheduled to complete them by June 30, 2017, according to a statement issued by Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao.

Eligible candidates who wish to obtain their degrees and diplomas in-person or in-absentia should apply in the prescribed proforma, enclosing a demand draft for the amount as specified to be drawn in favour of ‘The Registrar, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam’ from any nationalised bank.

The proforma can be had either from the Controller of Examinations, Andhra University, or downloaded from the website: www.andhrauniversity.edu.in or www.aucoe.info . The prescribed fee for Ph. D is ₹ 2,500 and ₹ 1,500 for other courses.

The duly filled-in application with all enclosures should be sent in a sealed cover duly super-scribing ‘Application for 83rd and 84th combined convocation’ to the Deputy Registrar (PG Exams), Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, to reach him on or before July 5. Incomplete applications and applications received after the due date will be rejected without any intimation.