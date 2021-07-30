AU announces exam schedule

Examinations for the Degree first semester will be held from August 18, Andhra University officials announced on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy held a meeting with principals of various AU-affiliated colleges at Senate Hall in the AU campus here on Thursday.

Mr/ Prasad Reddy said that the decision was taken after holding discussions with all the principals. He also added that second semester and fourth semester examinations will be held from September 2.

“The first semester examinations will conclude by the end of the month. It has also been decided to start the second semester classes from September 1,” the VC said.

The VC also instructed the principals and other officials to ensure the results are declared within 10 days of the completion of the exam. He also enquired about ongoing online classes of various colleges.