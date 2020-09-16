Andhra Pradesh

AU announces dates for PG, professional courses exams

Officials of Andhra University announced the dates for the conduct of exams for PG and professional courses here on Wednesday.

Controller of Examinations (PG) J. Aadilakshmi said that the examinations for science courses will start from September 28. In the first phase, examinations for Arts courses – Anthropology, Economics, English, Fine Arts, Hindi, Sanskrit, Yoga courses, will start from September 28. In the second phase, Commerce, Management, History, Archaeology, Journalism, HRM, Library Science, Music, Philosophy, Physical Education, Political Science – Public Administration, Telugu, Theatre Arts, Women Studies, Sociology, HRD examinations will be conducted from October 7.

“Law examinations will be conducted from October 7, B. Pharmacy examinations from September 21 and B.Ed examinations from October 8,” she said.

For more details, students can visit the Andhra University website.

