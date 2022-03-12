ATV and go-karting track opens at Vishnu College in Bhimavaram

A student drives an electric ATV developed by them on the new track at Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women in Bhimavaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 12, 2022 21:42 IST

Girl students developed the track and vehicles

Amidst farmlands and aquaculture ponds, a go-karting and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) track has been thrown open to the students of Shri Vishnu Educational Society (SVES) and other institutions in Bhimavaram of Andhra Pradesh.

The ATVs and go-karts, including electrical ones, have been developed from scratch by the girl students of the Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women under the mentorship of project manager Manoneet Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

The track was inaugurated by Sanjay Sudhakar Nibandhe, chairman of SAEINDIA Western Section and operations head at Automotive Research Association of India. Technical Operations and Strategic Initiatives senior vice-president, ALTAIR Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Chirala Pandu Ranga Rao was also present.

SVES chairman K.V. Vishnu Raju said that the journey of go-karting in the institute reached a major milestone when the girl students of the mechanical department won the Baja SAE, a college-level competition in Indore in 2018.

The 1.9-km track was built on the new campus (South Campus at Yanamadduru) of the SVES and is open to the students from the institution and outside.

Students developed six vehicles — three go-karts and three ATVs. The ATV track is up to 1.4 km and go-karting track runs 0.5 km. It took six months to develop the tracks and the vehicles, said Mr. Manoneet. Over 50 students were involved in the project.

SVES secretary Aditya Vissam, SVECW principal G. Srinivasa Rao, vice-principal P. Srinivasa Raju, director Dasika Suryanarayana and others were present.