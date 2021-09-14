Atul Bhatt is new CMD of RINL

Atul Bhatt

Atul Bhatt assumed charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Monday. Mr. Bhatt was earlier the CMD of MECON Limited.

After taking charge, he addressed the officials of the RINL and said that the RINL-VSP collective is known for their work and team spirit.

Mr. Bhatt graduated from IIT Delhi in chemical engineering and holds a postgraduate degree in management from IIM, Calcutta.

Prior to joining MECON, he served as executive director (Business Development and Corporate Planning) in the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and was instrumental in formulation of strategic management plan-2025 for the company and was responsible for all mergers and acquisition activities of the company.

He also served in ArcelorMittal as general manager (Mergers & Acquisition) based in London. He worked in Tata Steel for a number of years, where he started his career as a graduate trainee in 1986.