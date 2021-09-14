Andhra Pradesh

Atul Bhatt is new CMD of RINL

Atul Bhatt  

Atul Bhatt assumed charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Monday. Mr. Bhatt was earlier the CMD of MECON Limited.

After taking charge, he addressed the officials of the RINL and said that the RINL-VSP collective is known for their work and team spirit.

Mr. Bhatt graduated from IIT Delhi in chemical engineering and holds a postgraduate degree in management from IIM, Calcutta.

Prior to joining MECON, he served as executive director (Business Development and Corporate Planning) in the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and was instrumental in formulation of strategic management plan-2025 for the company and was responsible for all mergers and acquisition activities of the company.

He also served in ArcelorMittal as general manager (Mergers & Acquisition) based in London. He worked in Tata Steel for a number of years, where he started his career as a graduate trainee in 1986.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 12:55:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/atul-bhatt-is-new-cmd-of-rinl/article36443859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY