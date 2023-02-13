HamberMenu
Attorney General to forward contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh CM, Ministers to Solicitor General

Jaibheem Bharat Party founder president J. Sravan Kumar had requested the A-G to initiate action against Jagan Mohan Reddy and others for comments on shifting of capital when the matter was pending adjudication by Supreme Court

February 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Attorney General of India (A-G) R. Venkataramani, in his reply to a letter written by Jaibheem Bharat Party founder president and advocate J. Sravan Kumar, has said that he is forwarding the latter’s request for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Dharmana Prasada Rao, and TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for commenting on the proposed three capitals to the Solicitor General of India (S-G). 

Mr. Sravan Kumar had requested the A-G to initiate action for contempt of court against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others for reiterating that the capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam in tune with the government’s plan to decentralise administration, when the matter was pending adjudication by the Supreme Court.

Their statements came on the same day (January 31, 2023) when the Special Leave Petition (SPL) filed by the State against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order on three capitals dated March 3, 2022 was to be heard by the apex court and posted to a later date.

The A-G replied two days ago that he did not wish to examine Mr. Sravan Kumar’s request on ethical grounds as he was appearing for Andhra Pradesh in several matters and would therefore ask the S-G to look into the plea for the said contempt proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act of 1971.  

