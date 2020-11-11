Attendance gradually rising in Visakhapatnam dist.

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 November 2020

Students are safer at school than remaining unattended to at home, opine a section of people

Fifty teachers and non-teaching staff of various schools in Visakhapatnam district have tested positive for COVID-19 since the reopening of schools for the students of 9th and 10th classes on November 2.

However, none of the students have shown any symptoms. The attendance of students continues to remain thin, though it has shown a gradual improvement in the last few days. There is a mixed reaction on the reopening of schools among parents, teachers and managements.

Some feel that reopening of schools amid the pandemic situation will only expose students and teachers to risk. Teachers travel long distances in public transport like buses and autos, both in urban and rural areas, and there is a danger of their contracting the virus.

The plan to reopen schools for 6th, 7th and 8th classes in the last week of November and for primary classes from mid-December is being seen as a greater threat.

However, another section sees no benefit in keeping schools shut when people are moving about freely, sometimes without masks, in public places. The risk for students attending school is less as they have to compulsorily wear a mask, sanitise their hands frequently and maintain physical distance, they say.

They have a greater threat from their parents and other family members, who may move in public places as part of their jobs or otherwise. There is also a danger of some children going out to play in the neighbourhood, when there is no school. It is here that they throw all caution to the wind.

Adherence to norms

“We are conducting thermal screening of all students before allowing them into the school. They are being told frequently about the precautions to be taken to keep the virus at bay,” says K. Ramu, headmaster of the KNM Girls’ High School, Railway New Colony.

A pedal sanitiser was kept at the entrance and the students were seen wearing masks and maintaining distance in the classroom.

“The attendance which was a mere 20% on the first day, has now doubled and we are optimistic that it will go up further in the next few days,” says D.A. Naidu, principal, KDPM High School, China Waltair.