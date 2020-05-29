Attendance exemption fee for Inter

The Board of Intermediate Education will consider grant of exemption from attendance to private candidates (without college study) to appear for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations to be held in July with Arts combination, on payment of an attendance exemption fee of ₹1,300. The last date for payment of fee and submission of exemption application is June 10.

In a statement, the Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna said incomplete applications and applications received without enclosure of original qualifying exam certificates, transfer certificate and migration certificate along with eligibility certificate by the candidates who passed the qualifying exam other than the SSC of Andhra Pradesh, would be rejected without further correspondence.