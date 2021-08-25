Attendance at schools below 50% as COVID fears remain

VIJAYAWADA

25 August 2021 03:55 IST

Parents worried as a vaccine is yet to be developed for children

Though schools in the State have reopened after a gap of 17 months, attendance is hovering below 50% at most institutions as parents continue to worry about a third wave of COVID-19 which experts say will mainly target children.

The State government issued orders for reopening of government schools from August 16. Private schools and institutions began functioning from August 23 across the State.

Schools had remained closed from March 23 last year after the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown and remained shut till the end of the 2020-21 academic year. This year too, schools remained closed as a second wave of COVID ravaged the State. Schools, both government and private, conducted online classes in the interim.

With the government giving orders for reopening of schools and conducting classes from Class I to Class X, the managements sent text messages and informed the parents regarding the reopening of schools.

“The teachers informed us over phone and asked us to start sending our son to school. The government directed the school managements to conduct classes in strict adherence to COVID norms, but no such precautions were seen at the school,” said V. Vamsi Krishna, a parent.

“During the first and second waves, there was panic among parents and students. As a COVID vaccine is yet to be developed for children, parents are worried about sending them to school. In a class with a strength of 35, not even 15 children are coming for classes,” said J. Nirmala, a teacher at a private school.

Many parents have said they are noticing behavioural changes in their children as they have been forced to remain indoors for the last eighteen months. However, they are still worried about sending them to school due to fears of a third wave of COVID-19.

“As there were fewer students, teachers are maintaining social distancing in classrooms with only two students being allowed to sit on each bench. But no sanitisers are available on the campus. We are wearing masks throughout the duration of the classes,” said S. Jyothi, a Class VII student.