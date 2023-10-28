Attempts being made in Tamil Nadu to suppress growing influence of BJP: Daggubati Purandeswari 

October 28, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari stated in a message on social media that there seems to be a coordinated attempt in Tamil Nadu to suppress the growing influence of her party by intimidating its cadres and filing unfounded cases against them. “This indicated the authoritarian behaviour of the DMK,” she observed.

Ms. Purandeswari made that comment after visiting Tamil Nadu as one of a four-member delegation sent by BJP national president J.P. Nadda to submit a report on the attacks on their party workers allegedly perpetrated by the DMK. The BJP delegation was led by former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda.