‘Attempt made to draw ₹112 cr. from CMRF using fake cheques’

Top official lodges complaint with the Thullur police

The Thullur police of Guntur Rural district on Sunday registered a case of “forgery, cheating and fraud attempt” against unidentified persons who allegedly tried in vain to draw ₹112 crore using fake cheques under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), A.P. Secretariat. The accused had allegedly tried to draw the cheques in Karnataka, New Delhi, and West Bengal. However, the racket was busted when the alert bank authorities cross-checked the transactions with their counterparts in Guntur and Vijayawada.

Following a complaint lodged by P. Murali Krishna Rao, Assistant Secretary, Revenue Department, Secretariat, Velagapudi, the Thullur police registered a case under Sections 170 (pretending to be a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467, 468 and 471 (dishonestly using as any genuine document knowingly to be a forged document).

The complainant said officials of the Revenue Department had issued a cheque (No.694499) on November 8, 2019, for ₹16,000 to Kolli Rataiah. However, it was alleged that a fake cheque dated September 18, 2020, with the same number for ₹52.65 crore was presented at the Moodbiri SBI branch, near Mangalore, Karnataka.

Another cheque bearing No.792896 and dated June 29 2020, for ₹45,000 was issued to Konatham Hymavathi. But miscreants had produced a cheque for ₹39,85,95,540 bearing the same number and dated September 19, 2020, at a bank in New Delhi. In another case, the officials issued a cheque (No.792893) for ₹45,000 on June 29, 2020, to Pathuri Ramya Sri. However, a cheque bearing the same number for ₹24.65 crore was issued to Mallabpur People Rural Development Society, West Bengal. “We have taken up investigation,” a police officer said.