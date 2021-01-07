Attacks on temples: seers find no fault of govt.

Peethadhipatis see a campaign to mislead public, seek stern action against culprits

Seers of various peethams have come out in open to support the State government expressing the view that it might not be correct to point fingers at the government for attacks on the temples. “No government will resort to ‘such suicidal acts’, the seers said, hoping that the government will control the situation and nab the culprits soon. The seers were speaking at ‘Hindu Dharmika Sadassu’ organised by Hindu Sanathana Dharma Mandali at Sri Sitharama Kalyanamandapam here on Wednesday.

Sri Vasudevananda Giri Swamy of Sri Vijaya Rajarajeswari Peetham (Peda Pulipaka), Sri Nirvikalpananda Giri Swamy of Seshachala aasramam (Guntur), Sri Skanda Devananda Giri Swamy of Sri Krishna Narayanaasrmam (Tulluru), Sri Venudhaari Das of ISKON and Sri Gambhirananda Bharati Swamy of Sringeri Virupaksha Sri Sadanam (Guntur) and others addressed the gathering.

‘Public being misled’

Scholars Palaparti Syamalananda Prasad (Sataavadhani) and Syamalananda Prasad said that some people mischievously misleading the public in the name of Hindu gods. People interested in politics might be committing such misdeeds, he felt.

Sri Gambhirananda Swamy said the government has to take the suggestions of peethadhipatis to tide over the problem. “It is not correct to blame the government for this acts. We request the government to initiate stringent and serious action against the culprits,” he said.

VIjayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu explained the government stand in this regard. So far many arrests were made and investigation was going on. “The government is contemplating bringing a special law to take serious action against the anti-social elements. The public needs to be awakened about the divisive and disruptive forces,” he said.

Dr Krovi Pardhasaradhi, D.Ramakrishna, Sanskrit Professor of Stella College also spoke.