‘Attacks’ on temples in State draw condemnation

Former MP K. Haribabu, M. Raveendra Reddy, MLC P.V.N. Madhav and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju at a protest organised by the BJP in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 September 2020 23:21 IST

Ruling party has remained a mute spectator, allege critics

The temple chariot fire at Antarvedi in East Godavari district, and the indifference being displayed by the YSR Congress Party government over the issue, has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC P.V.N. Madhav said on Thursday.

A protest was organised by the BJP at its party office here on Thursday. Former MP Kambhapati Haribabu, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Parliamentary District president M. Raveendranath Reddy were among those who participated.

Mr. Madhav said that four temple chariots were gutted in different incidents during the last one year in the State, and alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was dismissing all of them as ‘stray incidents’ or ‘acts committed by lunatics’.

“Idols of the deities were desecrated at a temple at Pithapuram in the past. We demand a new chariot for the temple at Antarvedi and prevention of encroachment of temple lands. We also demand the release of those arrested during protests at Antarvedi,” Mr. Madhav said.

Meanwhile, the AP Sadhu Parishad demanded the resignation of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas for his failure to check the growing attacks on Hindu places of worship. Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswathi alleged that attacks took place on 27 Hindu institutions after the YSRCP came to power in the State, and claimed lands belonging to temples were being encroached upon but the government is remaining a mute spectator.

He condemned the arrest of Hindu religious leaders who went to stage a protest at Antarvedi. He also found fault with the government for encroachment of lands belonging to the Simhachalam temple and alleged propagation of other religions at temples in the State.