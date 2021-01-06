Attacks on temples: BJPdemands Minister’s resignation

ONGOLE

06 January 2021 01:18 IST

Activists of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party burnt the effigy of State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and demanded his resignation in the wake of a series of attacks on Hindu temples in the State.

Leading the protest, BJP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president S.Srinivas said a series of attacks on temples, including the latest one at Singarayakonda, had taken place but the culprits had not been brought to book.

The activists came in a procession from the party office to the busy Kurnool road and burnt the effigy of the Minister near the RTC bus station. The activists raised slogans against the YSR Congress Party Government for suppressing the party’s Ramateertham Chalo protest through the police.

The BJP leader saw a conspiracy behind these incidents with a view to hurt the sentiments of the devotees. Instead of providing protection to temples, the Minister was questioning BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for pin-pointing the alleged failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government, he said.

He felt that “the State will be free from such attacks only when the Jena Sena Party-BJP combine comes to power”. People were waiting for an opportunity to the ruling YSRCP in the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, he added.