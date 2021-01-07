Attacks on temples a part of a conspiracy, says government

VIJAYAWADA

07 January 2021 00:16 IST

While probing the recent attacks on Hindu temples from all possible angles, the State government is suspecting the hand of some vested interests behind them.

It saw a deliberate ploy in carrying out the attacks on temples that are unmanned and situated in far-flung areas, some of which are barely visited by devotees, around the launch of various welfare programmes, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was quoted as saying in a high-level meeting that there were nine instances of attacks on temples that took place in the run-up to the launch of welfare initiatives or shortly after the events are held.

Advertising

Advertising

But, given the sensitivity of the issue, the government got 39,708 CCTV cameras installed in 12,064 temples across the State.

Besides, the Police Department arrested 259 offenders in 150 cases.

A thorough investigation is being done to apprehend the culprits in all the cases and every possible effort is made to safeguard the temples, the release stated.