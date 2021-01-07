Attacks on temples a part of a conspiracy, says government

While probing the recent attacks on Hindu temples from all possible angles, the State government is suspecting the hand of some vested interests behind them.
It saw a deliberate ploy in carrying out the attacks on temples that are unmanned and situated in far-flung areas, some of which are barely visited by devotees, around the launch of various welfare programmes, according to an official release.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was quoted as saying in a high-level meeting that there were nine instances of attacks on temples that took place in the run-up to the launch of welfare initiatives or shortly after the events are held.
But, given the sensitivity of the issue, the government got 39,708 CCTV cameras installed in 12,064 temples across the State.
Besides, the Police Department arrested 259 offenders in 150 cases.
A thorough investigation is being done to apprehend the culprits in all the cases and every possible effort is made to safeguard the temples, the release stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath