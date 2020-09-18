Attacks on Hindu temples: BJP MPs seek Amit Shah’s intervention

In all, 18 such incidents took place in the last one year.

BJP MPs G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and C.M. Ramesh submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to ensure that the rule of law prevails in Andhra Pradesh and the State government does not harass the opposition parties discharging their democratic duties.

They wanted Mr. Shah to direct the State government to go by its Constitutional mandate and not target the Hindu community and its temples.

The MPs stated that the series of attacks on Hindu temples and desecration of deities, particularly the burning of the chariot of Antarvedi temple and disappearance and disfigurement of lions on the chariot of Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The MPs said while being indifferent to the attacks on Hindu temples, the State government acted with great urgency and alacrity in the case of stone-pelting on a church in Antarvedi. Using this incident, false cases were foisted on 41 Hindu activists who questioned the government's inaction against the miscreants who attacked temples. These attacks exposed the government's oppressive attitude.

As BJP State president Somu Veerraju gave a call for 'Chalo Amalapuram' to protest against the attacks, the State government got senior leaders detained across the State by unleashing all its machinery. Mr. Shah should, therefore, interfere in the matter and see that the rule of law prevailed in the State, the MPs appealed.