Attacks on Hindu religious places a part of BJP-YSRCP conspiracy: G.V. Harsha Kumar

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

08 January 2021 14:51 IST

The attacks aimed at creating communal disturbance for political mileage.

Former Amalapuram MP and Congress leader G.V. Harsha Kumar on January 8 said Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led State government and the BJP-led Central government were deliberately avoiding a thorough investigation into the Ramateertham incident for their political mileage.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here, Mr. Harsha Kumar said the State government had not as much as identified the culprits in the recent case at Ramateertham despite robust technology and investigation tools.

“The BJP at the Centre is keen to benefit out of communal disturbance in the State by hatching a conspiracy of demolishing Hindu idols repeatedly. The YSRCP-led State government is part of the conspiracy”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kumar added that the way the Hindu idols and temples were targeted across the State showed that the incidents were all “planned” as part of the conspiracy.