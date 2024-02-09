Attacks on Dalits continue unabated in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Y.S. Sharmila

February 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOVVUR (EAST GODAVARI)

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila on February 9 (Friday) alleged that attacks on Dalits continued unabated in the State.

Addressing a gathering during her ‘Rachabanda’ programme here in East Godavari district, Ms. Sharmila said that 60 Dalits had been attacked in the Kovvur Assembly segment alone being represented by Home Minister T. Vanita.

“Ms. Vanita, a Dalit herself, should resign immediately for failing to prevent the attacks,” said Ms. Sharmila.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jagan betrayed DSC aspirants’

Referring to the DSC notification issued recently to fill a mere 6,100 teacher posts ahead of the elections, Ms. Sharmila said, “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had pledged to fill 25,000 teaching posts in the run-up to the previous elections, but he betrayed the aspirants after coming to power.”

The DSC aspirants had spent huge amounts on preparation expecting a mega DCS notification, she observed.

On Special Category Status (SCS) for the State, Ms. Sharmila said, “TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy bowed their heads before the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre but could achieve neither the SCS nor the funds required for the construction of the capital city.”

“In the ensuing elections, you accept money from the ruling party, but exercise your franchise in favour of the Congress party. The money the ruling party distributes is earned through sand and liquor mafia, and it is justifiable to accept it, but vote for the Congress party,” she appealed to the people.

Ms. Sharmila promised that the Congress party would accord SCS to the State if it was voted to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.