Attackers of Mydukur TDP agent arrested

Mydukur police have arrested eight persons involved in the attack on the polling agent associated with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on election day.

The incident happened at Chinnaguruvalur village in Chapadu mandal of Mydukur constituency at 7.40 a.m., when some miscreants dragged the TDP agent K. Vinod Kumar and his brother Ugra Narasimhudu out of polling booth number 168, abused them by their caste name and thrashed them up.

Based on instructions from the Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, the Mydukur sub-divisional police officer T. Venkatesulu investigated the case and arrested eight persons involved in the attack.

Palagiri Lakshminarayana Reddy (70), Palagiri Venkatasubba Reddy (44), Palagiri Govardhan Reddy (38), Ganjikunta Harshavardhan Reddy (47), Kondaiahgari Sankar Reddy (38), Karumalla Bhaskar Reddy (51), Palagiri Chandramohan Reddy (37) and Yarrannagari Chandra (65), all hailing from the same village, were arrested and remanded in custody.

They were booked under sections 147, 148, 324, 307 r/w 149 IPC and sec.3 (1)(r)(s) and 3(2)(v) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act Amendment Act 2015, in a case registered as Cr.No.67/2024 under Chapadu police station.