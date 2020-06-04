Attack on YSRCP leader: police round up suspects

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 June 2020 23:59 IST

Political enmity is suspected to be the trigger

Butchayyapeta police on Thursday reportedly picked up a few suspects for questioning in the attack on YSRCP leader and Visakha Dairy director G. Satyanarayana and two others at Komallapudi on June 3.

Police initially suspected that old enmity might have been the reason behind the attack, as Mr. Satyanarayana had survived a similar attack three years ago. However, police are now suspecting that political rivalry could have been the trigger.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Butchayyapeta police station Sub-Inspector D. Venkanna, the incident reportedly occurred when Mr. Satyanarayana along with G. Naganna Dora and G. Naveen were walking home from Komallapudi. A group of unidentified miscreants in an auto-rickshaw hit them with the vehicle and then attacked them with knives. Seeing the commotion, a few villagers came to their rescue after which the miscreants fled. The injured persons were shifted to a private hospital and their health condition is said to be stable.

Village volunteers under scanner

Unconfirmed reports said that among the suspects who were rounded up, the police are questioning a few village volunteers. Police refused to divulge further details. A senior police officer said that clashes among the political groups might have led to the incident.

An attempt to murder case has been registered and an investigation is on.