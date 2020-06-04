Andhra Pradesh

Attack on YSRCP leader: police round up suspects

Political enmity is suspected to be the trigger

Butchayyapeta police on Thursday reportedly picked up a few suspects for questioning in the attack on YSRCP leader and Visakha Dairy director G. Satyanarayana and two others at Komallapudi on June 3.

Police initially suspected that old enmity might have been the reason behind the attack, as Mr. Satyanarayana had survived a similar attack three years ago. However, police are now suspecting that political rivalry could have been the trigger.

According to Butchayyapeta police station Sub-Inspector D. Venkanna, the incident reportedly occurred when Mr. Satyanarayana along with G. Naganna Dora and G. Naveen were walking home from Komallapudi. A group of unidentified miscreants in an auto-rickshaw hit them with the vehicle and then attacked them with knives. Seeing the commotion, a few villagers came to their rescue after which the miscreants fled. The injured persons were shifted to a private hospital and their health condition is said to be stable.

Village volunteers under scanner

Unconfirmed reports said that among the suspects who were rounded up, the police are questioning a few village volunteers. Police refused to divulge further details. A senior police officer said that clashes among the political groups might have led to the incident.

An attempt to murder case has been registered and an investigation is on.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:00:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/attack-on-ysrcp-leader-police-round-up-suspects/article31752076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY