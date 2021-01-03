Attack on temples is a pointer to ineffective governance: Deodhar

BJP State in-charge Sunil Deodhar addressing the party’s OBC Morcha meeting in Srikalahasti on Sunday.

TIRUPATI

03 January 2021 23:54 IST

‘Not even a single person involved in such cases has been arrested so far’

Blaming the YSRCP government for the spate of attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State in-charge Sunil Deodhar alleged that the inept handling of the State machinery by the YSRCP government had led to the situation.

The BJP conducted a meeting of its OBC Morcha in Srikalahasti town on Sunday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule who championed the cause of the Backward Classes.

Even as the meeting was said to be an attempt to reach out to the OBC community ahead of the by-election to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency, Mr. Deodhar used the opportunity to flay the YSRCP government over the attacks on temples and religious structures.

Dig at Naidu

“The YSRCP government is hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus and testing their patience. Not even a single person involved in the attacks has been arrested so far, which is a pointer to the ineffective functioning of the government,” said Mr. Deodhar.

He also accused former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of shedding crocodile tears and said that Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy should keep his ‘brawling nature under control’.

OBC Morcha national president K. Lakshman described the BJP as the only party that could ensure the economic and political independence of the communities. He maintained that the BJP– Jana Sena combine would form the next government in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said no other party could ever stake claim in ensuring dignity to the OBC communities.

OBC Morcha State president Bitra Venkatasiva Narayana announced that more such programmes would be organised to strengthen in future.

Earlier, the party workers led by State media representative Kola Anand Kumar and Tirupati parliamentary district president S. Dayakar Reddy took out a procession in Srikalahasti.