Attack on temples: BJP to draw Centre’s attention

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Wednesday demanding proactive steps to stop unabated attacks on places of worship in the State.
The activists, led by BJP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president S. Srinivas, came in a big procession to the Church centre raising slogans against the “undemocratic” arrest of BJP leaders led by party State president Somu Veerraju while proceeding to Ramateertham, where Ram idol in Kodandarama temple was desecrated.
The BJP would draw the attention of the Centre against the inept YSR Congress Party government and seek its intervention, BJP State unit official spokesman Samanchi Srinivas said while addressing the protesters.
BJP Minorities wing State president Khalifatullah Basha said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should immediately facilitate the visit of BJP leaders to Ramatheertam on a fact-finding mission. While YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy and TDP president N.Chandrababu Naidu were allowed to go to Ramatheertham, why was Mr. Somu Veerraju prevented from going there, he asked.
