Attack on TDP offices, leaders: Lokesh warns of paying rivals, police officers in the same coin

February 22, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has issued a stern warning to political rivals as well as the police officials to pay back in the same coin on the attacks on his party leaders.

His comment assumes significance in the wake of the recent attack on party offices and leaders across the State.

Taking exception to the “police excesses” and the “aggressive attitude of activists belonging to the ruling party,’ Mr. Lokesh said on Wednesday that the TDP believed in democracy and hence was maintaining restraint.

“It is not difficult for us to unleash our cadre to avenge the attacks,” he warned.

“They (YSRCP workers) attacked the TDP central office earlier and now the Gannavaram office. Those behind the attacks will be chased out of their hiding and brought to book,” he added.

Mr. Lokesh wondered why the government was forcing the police to accost his Yuva Galam padayatra at every village, forcing the villagers en route to play it safe by maintaining distance.

“TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had never opposed the padayatra by Jagan Mohan Reddy or Y.S. Sharmila. But the police are snatching away my mike and even the stool on which I stand,” Mr. Lokesh said.

As part of his walkathon, Mr. Lokesh passed through Papanaidupeta village in Yerpedu mandal of Srikalahasti constituency, where he welcomed YSRCP activists hailing from Vikruthamala into the TDP.

Selfies

He took selfies in front of the State-run liquor outlet to show the flow of cheap alcohol across the State, wreaking havoc on the poor families. Similarly, he also posted a selfie picture of an earthmover digging sand from Swarnamukhi riverbed.

Mr. Lokesh took another selfie in front of TCL Company campus, recalling his role as the then Minister for Information Technology in bringing the company with ₹2,200 crore investment, offering 8,000 local jobs.

He accused the incumbent government, in sharp contrast, of chasing away existing companies.