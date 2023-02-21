Attack on TDP office | Suo-moto case of rioting booked; CI injured in attack incited by TDP leader, says Krishna SP

February 21, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua said that a suo-moto case of rioting has been registered against those who ransacked and vandalised Telugu Desam Party’s Gannavaram constituency office.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Joshua said that the police are going through the footage to identify the attackers and strict action will be taken against them.

Mr. Joshua said that Gannavaram circle inspector P. Kanakarao received a severe head injury due to an attack perpetuated by TDP leader K. Pattabhi Ram. “Pattabhi’s actions and provocative comments caused law and order issues.

He said no permission is given to the ‘Chalo Gannavaram’ programme called by the TDP leaders.

Section 144 of CrPc and Section 30 of the Police Act are in force in all areas under the Gannavaram police station limits.

He said no meetings or rallies will be allowed without prior permission from the police.

He said police checkposts and pickets were arranged at all necessary areas and sought the cooperation of political parties.

On Monday, TDP’s office in Gannavaram was vandalised allegedly by YSRCP activists and followers of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Two cars were reportedly torched by the attackers. YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP had first attacked them and police near Gannavaram police.

Mr. Vamsi’s comments on former CM and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and counter by TDP leaders K. Pattabhi Ram led to a clash between the two parties in Gannavaram.