Attack on TDP office: Notice served to Sajjala to appear before the police

The Mangalagiri Rural police have served a notice to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, former advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government during the YSRCP rule, to appear before them on Thursday (October 17, 2024), as part of investigation in the case pertaining to the attack on TDP Central Office, which is located at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

In a letter to the Bureau of Immigration, dated October 14, the Superintendent of Police, Guntur, has mentioned that the involvement of former YSR Congress Party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was established in the case.

It may be recollected that in October 19, 2021, a huge mob had attacked on the TDP Central office and had ransacked it. The Mangalagiri Rural police who registered a case identified more than 100 persons in the case.

During investigation, it was revealed that many YSRCP leaders including their followers attacked the party office. They ransacked the TDP office and damaged the furniture and vehicles.

Police had already summoned YSRCP leaders such as MLCs Lella Appireddy and Talasila Raghuram, former minister Jogi Ramesh, YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash and others in the case.

The Accused No.1 in the case, Panuganti Chaitanya, surrendered in the court in Mangalagiri on October 14 (Monday), which gave judicial remand to the accused.

“As the involvement of YSRCP leader and then Advisor to Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, was clearly established in the case, he was restrained to go abroad,” said Guntur district Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar.

