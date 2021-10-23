Attack on TDP office: 10 persons served notices

The Guntur Urban district police reportedly served notices on 10 persons, who allegedly resorted to attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office.

Miscreants attacked on TDP State office, located in Guntur district, and damaged the furniture, glass panes and ransacked the office, on October 19.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation. Police reportedly served notices on about 10 persons on Friday, and asked them to give their explanation.

Responding to the series of incidents across the State, Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said that police were observing the CCTV footages and stern action would be taken against the attackers.