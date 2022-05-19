‘Attack’ on Revenue staff: Former Andhra MLA among others booked

Eight arrested, search on for other accused, say police

The police have booked a case against former Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad and his supporters for allegedly attacking Revenue staff, and arrested eight persons.

The accused were charged with attempt to murder, threatening and attacking.

Based on the complaint lodged by deputy tahsildar (Public Distribution System) G. Vijay Kumar, a case was registered on Wednesday, the police said.

“The former MLA is absconding and a search is on to arrest the remaining accused,” the police added.

It was alleged that the accused thrashed Mr. Vijay Kumar, Village Revenue Officer Mangaraju, and other staff members when they were inspecting a fair price shop and enquiring about variations in stocks.

The arrested included V. Pavan, C. Srinivasa Rao, D. Pulleswara Rao, K. Pramod Kumar, K. Praveen Kumar, B. Manoj, K. Vasu and K. Kiran Kumar.