Attack on Naidu’s house: 6 more accused arrested

Published - October 04, 2024 04:40 am IST - GUNTUR

Additional Junior Civil Judge of Mangalagiri Court sent the accused persons to 14 days on judicial remand. Mangalagiri North Sub-Division DSP Ch. Murali Krishna produced these accused in the court.

Sambasiva Rao M.

Six more accused persons, who reportedly are followers of YSR Congress Party, were arrested and sent for 14 days judicial remand in Guntur on Thursday, in a case related to alleged attack in September 2021 on the house of the then Leader of Opposition and present Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu located on Karakatta Road, near Undavalli.

Earlier, in this case, the Guntur police arrested eight accused, taking the total arrests to 14 as of now. In addition to that, the police are investigating the other prime accused including former Minister Jogi Ramesh, YSRCP Vijayawada leader Devineni Avinash and others in this case. The police officials informed that, identities of 24 accused were established in this case, out of which 14 were arrested and rest would be arrested soon.

Guntur Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar told The Hindu that, on Thursday they arrested two accused persons and later four more surrendered themselves and hence produced all the six persons in the court, where they were sent to judicial remand.

All the six accused, who were sent to judicial remand hail from NTR District.

The Guntur police have been investigating three major and high-profile political cases, including alleged attack on Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s house, vandalisation of the TDP Headquarters located in Mangalagiri and custodial torture of the then MP and present Undi MLA Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. Mr. Raju was allegedly physically manhandled by the AP CID police during the YSRCP government. At that time, technically he was with the YSRCP, but he was critical about the policies and governance of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

