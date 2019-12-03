Attack on Naidu’s convoy: TDP complains to Governor

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday to complain to him about the attack on the convoy of their party president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the Capital region on November 28.

The delegation, led by Deputy Floor Leader in the Assembly K. Atchannaidu, told the Governor that a few “pro-YSRCP” farmers had hurled stones and footwear on the convoy, but the police remained mute spectators. In fact, a lathi was also thrown on the convoy, the delegation said.

‘False propaganda’

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Atchannaidu said that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were making “false propaganda” on the Capital city Amaravati. To address that, Mr. Naidu had planned the tour to convey the facts to the local farmers.

YSRCP leaders had brought people and the convoy was attacked “with the support of the police.” Though police personnel were present in strength, they failed to control about 30 protesters. Adding insult to injury, the DGP was making “irresponsible statements.” The buses used by Mr. Naidu were seized and the driver and the conductor were being harassed. The Governor was urged to understand the facts and respond to the complaint positively, he said. A woman was arrested for criticising Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani). It was unfortunate that the woman was arrested for airing her grievance. “Why is the Minister who used abusive language not being arrested?” he asked.

Telugu Desam MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao, N. Rama Naidu, MLCs Ashok Babu and Batchula Arjunudu, TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah were among those who met the Governor.